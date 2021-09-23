DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Results

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m, all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

% of % of % of issued Description Votes for votes Votes votes Votes total share Votes cast against cast capital withheld voted 1 Annual Report & Accounts 111,924,122 100.00% 5,066 0.00% 111,929,188 81.10% 17,260 2 2021 Directors' Remuneration 106,335,072 95.02% 5,568,608 4.98% 111,903,680 81.08% 42,708 Report 3 2021 Directors' Remuneration 89,801,044 86.15% 14,436,237 13.85% 104,237,281 75.53% 5,833,531 Policy 4 To re-elect Robin Rowland as a 106,201,588 99.96% 42,890 0.04% 106,244,478 76.98% 5,702,410 Director 5 To re-elect Juliette Stacey as a 101,589,263 99.33% 681,731 0.67% 102,270,994 74.10% 9,675,894 Director 6 To re-appoint Fred Turner as a 111,423,518 99.55% 505,180 0.45% 111,928,698 81.10% 18,190 Director 7 To re-appoint Michael Turner as 108,590,929 97.50% 2,785,178 2.50% 111,376,107 80.70% 570,781 a Director To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 8 Auditors and authorise Directors 107,642,504 96.57% 3,824,340 3.43% 111,466,844 80.77% 480,044 to set remuneration 9 To authorise Directors to allot 111,363,638 99.51% 552,784 0.49% 111,916,422 81.09% 30,466 shares in the Company 10 To amend the rules of the Long 88,497,991 86.24% 14,118,054 13.76% 102,616,045 74.35% 7,707,212 Term Incentive Plan 2020 To authorise Directors to allot 11 shares without applying 111,135,177 99.48% 579,000 0.52% 111,714,177 80.95% 232,211 pre-emption rights* 12 To authorise the Company to buy 111,364,672 99.94% 68,962 0.06% 111,433,634 80.74% 513,254 back 'A' Ordinary shares* To amend the notice period for 13 general meetings other than 111,315,356 99.91% 97,098 0.09% 111,412,454 80.73% 534,434 AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 138,008,416 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 5,592,561ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In addition, copies of resolutions 9 to 13 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

23 September 2021

