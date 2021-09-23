Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
23.09.21
08:03 Uhr
8,350 Euro
-0,350
-4,02 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.09.2021 | 18:22
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Results

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Results

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Results 23-Sep-2021 / 16:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m, all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows: 

% of        % of        % of issued 
       Description           Votes for  votes  Votes   votes Votes total share    Votes 
                              cast  against  cast        capital   withheld 
                                                 voted 
1       Annual Report & Accounts     111,924,122 100.00% 5,066   0.00% 111,929,188 81.10%    17,260 
2       2021 Directors' Remuneration   106,335,072 95.02% 5,568,608 4.98% 111,903,680 81.08%    42,708 
       Report 
3       2021 Directors' Remuneration   89,801,044 86.15% 14,436,237 13.85% 104,237,281 75.53%    5,833,531 
       Policy 
4       To re-elect Robin Rowland as a  106,201,588 99.96% 42,890   0.04% 106,244,478 76.98%    5,702,410 
       Director 
5       To re-elect Juliette Stacey as a 101,589,263 99.33% 681,731  0.67% 102,270,994 74.10%    9,675,894 
       Director 
6       To re-appoint Fred Turner as a  111,423,518 99.55% 505,180  0.45% 111,928,698 81.10%    18,190 
       Director 
7       To re-appoint Michael Turner as 108,590,929 97.50% 2,785,178 2.50% 111,376,107 80.70%    570,781 
       a Director 
       To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 
8       Auditors and authorise Directors 107,642,504 96.57% 3,824,340 3.43% 111,466,844 80.77%    480,044 
       to set remuneration 
9       To authorise Directors to allot 111,363,638 99.51% 552,784  0.49% 111,916,422 81.09%    30,466 
       shares in the Company 
10      To amend the rules of the Long  88,497,991 86.24% 14,118,054 13.76% 102,616,045 74.35%    7,707,212 
       Term Incentive Plan 2020 
       To authorise Directors to allot 
11      shares without applying     111,135,177 99.48% 579,000  0.52% 111,714,177 80.95%    232,211 
       pre-emption rights* 
12      To authorise the Company to buy 111,364,672 99.94% 68,962   0.06% 111,433,634 80.74%    513,254 
       back 'A' Ordinary shares* 
       To amend the notice period for 
13      general meetings other than   111,315,356 99.91% 97,098   0.09% 111,412,454 80.73%    534,434 
       AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 138,008,416 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 5,592,561ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In addition, copies of resolutions 9 to 13 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

23 September 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122902 
EQS News ID:  1235702 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235702&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

FULLER SMITH & TURNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.