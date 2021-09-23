Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.09.2021 | 18:28
ProLabs' VHT SFP+ 10G 80km transceivers honored by BTR's 2021 Diamond Technology Reviews

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has announced today that its very high temperature (VHT) SFP+ 10G 80km industry standard-compliant transceivers were recognized among the best in the industry by the 2021 Broadband Technology Report's (BTR) Diamond Technology Reviews.

MSA and TAA Compliant 10GBase-DWDM SFP+ Transceiver (SMF, 1560.61nm, 80km, LC, DOM, Very High Temperature -40C to +95C) SKU: SFP-10GB-DW21-V-80-C

The VHT SFP+ 10G transceivers were awarded 4/5 Diamonds for improving network performance & stability for dense wavelength division modulation (DWDM) signals in extreme temperatures up to 95°C at reaches up to 80km. These transceivers aid in transport network and distributed access architecture node environments that are subject to high temperature challenges due to high frequency usage or at fiber links positioned exterior to climate controls.

"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2021 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate ProLabs on their 4 Diamonds honoree status," said Broadband Technology Report's Chief Editor, Stephen Hardy. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry. We appreciate all entries we receive though not all were honored with 3.5 Diamonds or above."

For more information on ProLabs' VHT SFP+ 10G 80km transceiver solutions, visit: https://www.prolabs.com/solutions/vht-spec-transceivers-achieve-stable-long-reach-connections-even-up-to-95c

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

About Broadband Technology Report

Broadband Technology Report's editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today's hypercompetitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it's important to BTR. http://www.broadbandtechreport.com

Media Contact
Dan Wheeler
dan.wheeler@prolabs.com
Visit us on LinkedIn

Broadband Technology Report's 2021 Diamond Technology Reviews Awards ProLabs a 4 Diamond Award

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633543/SFP_10GB_DW21_V_80_C_View1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633544/BTR21_DTR_4.jpg


