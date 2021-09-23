(PLX AI) - Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.69% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, down from 0.79% previously.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:46
|The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Reduced By Adage Capital Management L.P.
|(PLX AI) - Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.69% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, down from 0.79% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|06.09.
|Maersk Drilling Has Improved Visibility, Strengthened Balance Sheet, SEB Says in Upgrade
|(PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling has improved visibility after landing more than $800 million in new contracts, SEB analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. • Price target raised to DKK 300 from...
► Artikel lesen
|24.08.
|Maersk Drilling Secures Contract to reactivate Maersk Innovator
|20.08.
|TotalEnergies Extends Maersk Drilling Rig Charter in Suriname
|20.08.
|Maersk Drilling H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised Already Yesterday
|(PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling half year revenue USD 614 million vs. estimate USD 572 million.• half year adjusted EBITDA USD 163 million• half year capex USD 36 million• Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
|30,760
|-1,22 %