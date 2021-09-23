DGAP-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): IPO/IPO

Press release

Majorel announces offer price of EUR 33 per share and publication of the listing prospectus with first day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam to commence on 24 September 2021

Luxembourg, 23 September 2021: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Majorel Group"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience ("CX") solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announced that the offer price in the private placement (the "Private Placement") has been set at EUR 33 per share.

Highlights:

The offer price has been set at EUR 33 per share implying a market capitalization of EUR 3.3 billion

The total number of shares sold in the Private Placement is 20,000,000 (the "Offer Shares"), representing 20.0% of Majorel's issued share capital (assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option); if the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the number of shares sold in the Private Placement will increase to 23,000,000 representing 23.0% of the issued share capital

The Private Placement represents a value of EUR 660 million assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option (or EUR 759 million assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Private Placement, the proceeds of which will be received by the selling shareholders

Following completion of the Private Placement [1] , Bertelsmann and Saham Group will each hold 39.5% of the issued share capital of Majorel assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option and 38.0% respectively assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option

, Bertelsmann and Saham Group will each hold 39.5% of the issued share capital of Majorel assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option and 38.0% respectively assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option The Private Placement was multiple times oversubscribed at the offer price with strong demand from institutional investors globally

The listing prospectus was approved today by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and is available on the corporate website of the Company

Listing of, and first trading in, the Company's shares on an "as-if-and-when-issued/delivered" basis on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "MAJ" will commence on 24 September 2021 at 9:00am CEST

Delivery of and payment for the shares sold in the Private Placement and the start of unconditional trading in the Company's shares is expected to take place on 28 September 2021

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "The private placement of Majorel's shares has been a success. The investor interest we have seen reflects the confidence in Majorel's strategy, with our aim to further enhance our position as a leading player in the global CX industry. We very much look forward to welcoming our new shareholders in the Company and beginning the next chapter together as a listed company on Euronext Amsterdam."

Stabilization

In connection with the Private Placement, BNP Paribas has been appointed as stabilization manager ("the Stabilization Manager") on behalf of the underwriters, and may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, over-allot Offer Shares or effect other transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the Offer Shares, which may result in a market price at a higher level than would otherwise prevail in the open market and the market price may temporarily be at an unsustainable level. The Stabilization Manager will not be required to enter into such transactions and such transactions may be effected on Euronext Amsterdam, in the over-the-counter market, or otherwise, and may be undertaken at any time during the period commencing on the first trading day and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter.

The Stabilization Manager will not be obligated to effect stabilizing transactions, and there will be no assurance that stabilizing transactions will be undertaken. Such stabilizing transactions, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Risk Factors

Investing in Majorel involves certain risks. A description of these risks, which include risks relating to Majorel as well as risks relating to the Private Placement and the Company's shares, will be included in the prospectus to be published in connection with the listing.

About Majorel

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries across five continents, with more than 63,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

About Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has around 130,000 employees and generated revenues of €17.3 billion in the financial year 2020. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. In 2021, Bertelsmann commemorates the 100th birthday of Reinhard Mohn, the Group's late post-war founder and longtime Chairman and CEO.

About Saham

Saham Group is a Moroccan based international investment company that operates in a variety of industries. Driven by a strong entrepreneurial approach, Saham first began in the insurance sector, eventually becoming Africa's industry leader with a presence in 30 countries. After selling its insurance business in 2018, the Group has invested further in strategic targeted partnerships in sectors such as customer experience services/BPO, real estate, education, and agriculture.

Contact

Investor Relations

Insa Calsow

EVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com



Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com

[1] After the sale of 0.9% of Majorel's issued share capital under the IPO bonus with equity deferral.