Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the Republic of Ghana named Castle Sika Mining Ltd. ("Castle Sika").

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement between Castle Peak and Wononuo Investment Limited ("Wononuo") for the purchase of a prospecting license from Wononuo for a mineral deposit located in Ghana and as disclosed by news release dated February 20, 2019, Castle Peak plans to use Castle Sika to hold title to the prospecting license and carry out business operations in Ghana. Castle Peak and Wononuo have entered into a further agreement to set the closing date of the Definitive Agreement for October 31, 2021.

The completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to: final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, fulfillment of the conditions as set out in the Definitive Agreement, and other actions necessary to complete the transaction.

On behalf of the Board of Castle Peak Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"

Chief Financial Officer

