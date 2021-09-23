Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - OARO (a Nodalblock Canada Holdings Inc. business) is pleased to announce the appointment of Garry Harrison as Chief Executive Officer.

OARO Board Chair Wayne Myles said, "OARO has secured a senior, global executive with deep and extensive experience and proven track record in scaling technology businesses." He added that "Garry Harrison is the ideal leader for OARO as we seek to rapidly scale up the business. Decentralized identity is how individuals control when, where and with whom they share their credentials. In the physical world, we take this sharing of credentials for granted - yet a secure, smart way to do this has been long missing in the digital world. That's about to change," Myles said. During his onboarding, Garry has already demonstrated his ability to step up to lead and support a team possessing excellent skills, experience, and capacity to deliver great solutions to customers by posting several current wins.

United Kingdom based, Harrison joins OARO from BAE, one of the world's largest defence businesses; where he was Managing Director leading BAE's global Financial Services division; a leading Financial Crime and Cybersecurity technology business.

Prior to BAE, Harrison led one of the largest independent IT services and consulting businesses, DXC Technology, where he was General Manager for Banking and Capital Markets and a member of the UKI Board. In addition to this, he was a member of the board of directors for a global core banking and payments company, CeleritiFinTech.

Mr. Harrison said, "It is an honour and privilege to lead OARO at such a critical time. We have very real and powerful solutions as a global provider of Enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions using blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Trusted by some of the world's largest private and public sector organizations, OARO solutions are used in the aviation, pharmaceutical, sports, insurance, financial and banking sectors, as well as government. I couldn't be more excited to be asked to lead OARO at this moment. Digital Identity Management is at a turning point, and I believe OARO is going to be the fulcrum on which it turns. There are a number of areas where OARO can look to accelerate its market share across all sectors and key markets. Oaro is a leader in next generation of digital identity solutions where we will help make the world a much more secure place. We must also meet and exceed the expectations of our many stakeholders. Our clients, market, people, and other stakeholders deserve OARO to be a world class service provider."

Outside of work, he spends his spare time competing in various sporting events including Triathlons/ Iron Man. He also supports the charity OneMoreChild, cycling around the World in 25 legs to enable street children in Jinja, Uganda to go to school, along with the UK based charity, Mencap, a charity for people with learning disabilities.

About OARO

We use the digital world to help your business verify the real one. OARO is a global provider of enterprise identity and access management solutions, trusted by some of the world's largest private and public sector organizations. OARO is revolutionizing how leading organizations authenticate and authorize in the physical and digital worlds using biometrics, cryptography, and Blockchain. Founded in 2017, OARO is a Canadian company with offices in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Madrid, Spain. Please visit www.oaro.net to learn more.

