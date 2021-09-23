Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Endocan Solutions Inc. ("Endocan" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,914,529 shares at a price of $0.35 per share for net proceeds of $670,085.00. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Financing to fund operations. The Shares issued will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

About Endocan Solutions Inc.

Endocan Solutions Inc. is a Reporting Issuer that has recently undergone recapitalization and reorganization. It was delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on December 6, 2016, was subsequently put under new management, and has since undergone a name change and share consolidation. The cease trade orders imposed by the BCSC and OSC were lifted on October 19, 2019. The Company is preparing a listing statement to be filed with the CSE.

Listing Statement and Caution

Further details about the Transaction and the Combined Company will be provided in a filing statement of the Company to be prepared and filed in respect of the Transaction. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

