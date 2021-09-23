Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Stuttgart
23.09.21
08:08 Uhr
77,00 Euro
-3,00
-3,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,5080,0022:36
Dow Jones News
23.09.2021 | 23:01
176 Leser



TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in the Group's USD600m perpetual callable LPNs 23-Sep-2021 / 23:27 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Limassol, Cyprus - 23 September 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of purchase transactions by five PDMRs, members of the Group's senior management team.

Details of the transactions are in the documents attached. 

For enquiries: 
                Tinkoff 
Tinkoff 
                Larisa Chernysheva 
Artem Lebedev         IR Department 
PR Department 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
Alexandr Leonov 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                ir@tinkoffgroup.com 
pr@tinkoff.ru

About Tinkoff Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 16 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff is the 3rd largest retail bank in Russia in terms of active client-base.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.3%. The 2Q'21 IFRS net profit of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.1 bn. The ROE was 46.1%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 10,000 representatives.

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank in 2020 and 2018, and the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015. Tinkoff was also named the Best European Retail Bank of the Year by Retail Banker International in 2020. In 2021, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as Russia's Best-Performing Bank. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

Attachment File: TCSF PDMR_Notification

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 122907 
EQS News ID:  1235736 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235736&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
