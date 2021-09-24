Wings Capital Partners LLC ("Wings") announced today the closing of a $500 million secured loan facility with a syndicate of four major international banks. The five-year loan facility contains a two-year acquisition period and can be upsized to $750 million. The facility will be used to acquire a portfolio of predominantly young, in-demand, narrow-body commercial jet aircraft.

The lending group consists of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Credit Agricole Securities, Natixis S.A. and Royal Bank of Canada. Goldman Sachs Bank USA acted as structuring agent for the facility.

"We are very pleased with the closing of this transaction. It provides access to efficient debt capital that allows Wings to execute on its business plan. Wings remains committed to the aviation leasing sector and the facility will support our growth initiatives for the platform. The support from our banking partners demonstrates the confidence the financial community has in our capabilities and business model," said Jakob Gallagher, Vice President Treasurer Capital Markets.

About Wings Capital Partners

Wings Capital Partners LLC (Wings) is a private, full-service aircraft leasing platform primarily investing in single-aisle, in-production commercial jet aircraft on lease to airlines around the world. Led by best in class management team with significant aviation leasing experience (33 years average for senior team) and long-standing airline, lessor, banking, investor and legal relationships.

Wings is owned by active investors, Corrum Capital Management, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma Company, and the Wings Management Team.

