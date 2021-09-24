ActivePure Technology: State Fair of Texas Indoor Spaces Will Be Protected with ActivePure

ActivePure authorized reseller Aerus will also be exhibiting in the Grand Place

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / For the 2021 State Fair of Texas, fairgoers will have the added benefit of? ActivePure ?Technology, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology. The State Fair of Texas will run from Sept. 24 - Oct. 17. Additionally, ActivePure's Aerus will be one of the exhibitors this year. They will be in the 50,000-square-foot exhibition hall Grand Place, which is already protected with devices powered by ActivePure. Grand Place is located near Leonhardt Lagoon and is parallel to the Tower Building.?

In March of this year, air and surface purification devices powered by ActivePure were? installed throughout the interiors of Fair Park ?- home to the State Fair of Texas, Cotton Bowl stadium, museums and performance venues - to provide active, automated, and 24/7 surface and air disinfection. While the State Fair is held predominantly outdoors, about 20% of the activities occur indoors. Since the initial install of ActivePure, the other buildings that received the technology include:

Automobile Building

Band Shell Building

Centennial Building and Administration Building

Cotton Bowl Stadium 500-square-foot Elevator Lobby Rooms Both Press Boxes The Cotton Bowl Stadium Club Level Administration Offices Coaches East Side Locker Room Coaches West Side Locker Room Player East Side Locker Room Player West Side Locker Room Officials Locker Room Photo Room First Aid

Embarcadero Building

Food and Fiber Pavilion

Grand Place

Tower Administration Building and Exhibit Space

Creative Arts

Women's Building

ActivePure is proven effective in independent laboratory tests and third-party environmental samplings to control and inactivate contaminants such as viruses (including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19), bacteria, mold, fungi and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by 99.99% within the first 24 hours .

"We are all ready to continue the 135th year of family traditions at the State Fair of Texas," said Joe Urso, president and CEO of ActivePure Technologies. "It's important that all fairgoers, staff, vendors and exhibitors continue to follow all public health guidelines. As a local company with a 23-year history in Texas, ActivePure is especially proud to play a part in helping to protect key indoor areas at Fair Park."

For more information on the State Fair of Texas, please visit? BigTex.com .?For more information on ActivePure Technology or its scientific uses, please visit? ActivePure.com , or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, 24/7 surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria, fungi and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com , or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS:

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2021 exposition runs September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

