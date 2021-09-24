



HONG KONG, Sept 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass and Animoca Brands are delighted to announce their collaboration. Animoca Brands has selected Blockpass as its verification service provider and will use Blockpass' proprietary On-chain KYC to verify the winners of various events that feature NFT prizes.Animoca Brands and its various subsidiaries develop and publish a broad portfolio of blockchain games, traditional games, and other products, many of which are based on popular global brands, including MotoGP, Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, and Formula 1(R). Animoca Brands' mission is to deliver digital property rights to the world's gamers and Internet users, thereby creating a new asset class, play-to-earn economies, and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open Metaverse.Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users."We're delighted to be working with the Animoca Brands and accelerate the growth of the NFT ecosystem," said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. "Animoca Brands is a leader in the non-fungible tokens market and we're honored that it chose Blockpass to provide KYC and AML services. We're looking forward to working together and bringing compliance for its various products and brands."Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands, commented, "We selected Blockpass' On-chain KYC to verify our NFT prize winners because we are confident that Blockpass technology can bring a higher level of compliance to the entire industry and NFT ecosystem, which is a critical requirement for NFTs to go mainstream."Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Its recent integration with TrustSwap expands Blockpass' services to a whole new raft of businesses and solutions.About BlockpassBlockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC, is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgEmail: sales@blockpass.orgAbout Animoca BrandsAnimoca Brands, ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. Animoca Brands develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1(R), Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands' portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds. Its subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Quidd, Gamee, nWay, Pixowl, and Lympo. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter.