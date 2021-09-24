EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
Geneva, Switzerland, September 24, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today reported its results for the half-year ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.
"While we await the FDA's decision on the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for IV RLF-100 (aviptadil), filed by our collaboration partner NeuroRx, Inc. (NeuroRx), we have successfully transformed Relief into a fully-integrated, multi-product, revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company," stated Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Relief. "A critical component of our success so far this year was the acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA (APR), which expanded and diversified our specialty drug pipeline, added a number of key commercialized products, including the PKU GOLIKE(R) family of products for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), provided a European based commercial infrastructure that we hope to leverage for future product launches, including ACER-001, and offers an internal R&D capability that we plan to use for the development our own products as well as for third-party products on a fee for service basis."
Dr. Selvaraju continued, "Through our collaboration with Acer Therapeutics, we recently filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ACER-001, a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB), designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release, for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). We look forward to the potential acceptance of the filing for regulatory review, which we expect to receive next month."
"Also important was our recent acquisition of AdVita Lifescience GmbH (AdVita), from which we gained key pending intellectual property that may cover an improved inhaled formulation of RLF-100 (aviptadil), in development for a number of lung diseases, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and checkpoint inhibitor-induced pneumonitis (CIP). In parallel, IV RLF-100 continues to be evaluated as a treatment for severely ill COVID-19 patients, while the inhaled formulation is being tested in two clinical trials, one for patients with critical COVID-19 and another for moderate and severe COVID-19 patients. As we look ahead, and with a firm financial footing in place, we will maintain our commitment to pursuing additional strategic opportunities, both in-license and acquisition related, in order to aggressively expand and diversify our business."
RLF-100 (aviptadil), IV
RLF-100 (aviptadil), Inhaled
ACER-001
APR Applied Pharma Research SA
Management and Board Additions
Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief noted: "Relief remains well funded and, based on current programs, we believe we have sufficient reserves to support multiple clinical programs through key value inflection points. Since the beginning of the year to June 30, we bolstered our balance sheet with CHF 30 million in equity financings. We have also been able to take advantage of the flexibility provided by our additional share listing, giving the company, as of September 24, an available cash position of CHF 40 million."
Post Reporting Period
Further details are available in Relief's Half Year 2021 Report, which is available for download at https://relieftherapeutics.com/investor-relations
###
ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether NeuroRx will provide RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA with the data from its phase 2b/3 trial needed to seek approval of RLF-100 in the EU and UK, (ii) whether the phase 2 trial evaluating inhaled aviptadil for the treatment of sarcoidosis will be successful, (iii) whether RLF-100 will be granted EUA in the United States, (iv) whether the pending disputes between Relief and its U.S. collaboration partner can be resolved, (v) whether inhaled aviptadil will ever be approved by the EU and/or the U.S. for the treatment of sarcoidosis or for any other indications, or (vi) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
