PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Sale Announcement 24-Sep-2021

24 September 2021

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) (the "Company"; Moscow Exchange ticker: MAGN) announces that Mintha Holding Limited ("Mintha"), whose ultimate beneficiary is Mr. V. Rashnikov, has sold 167,614,950 ordinary shares (the "Resale Shares") in the Company, representing 1.5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (the "Sale"). The Resale Shares were sold to Goldman Sachs International for resale to investors (the "Resale").

The ownership interest of Mintha in the Company's issued ordinary share capital prior to the Sale and after giving effect to the Sale is 81.26% and 79.76%, respectively, of the issued share capital of the Company. Prior to the Resale, the free float of the Company is 18.74%. After completion of the Resale, assuming all Resale Shares are sold, the free float of the Company will be 20.24%.

The remaining ordinary shares in the capital of the Company held by Mintha will be subject to a lock-up for the period ending 60 days after 23 September 2021, save for customary exceptions and waiver by Goldman Sachs International.

Goldman Sachs International is acting as sole bookrunner on the Resale.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Sale and/or the Resale.

The Resale Shares, in all respects, rank pari passu with the Company's ordinary shares.

Investor Relations Department:

Veronika Kryachko phone: +7 (915) 380-62-66 e-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

ISIN: US5591892048 TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44

September 24, 2021 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)