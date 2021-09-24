XPeng X2 to showcase at Airshow China 2021

HT Aero, an urban air mobility (UAM) company in which XPeng Inc. is an investor, today unveiled future urban usage scenarios for its fifth-generation flying vehicle XPeng X2 ("X2"), including autonomous flight take-off and landing for specific city scenarios, back-end scheduling, charging and flight control.

XPeng X2 flying vehicle (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng X2 will present at the 13th Airshow China 2021, starting on September 28 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

X2 is equipped with a robust, highly intelligent flight control system and superior autonomous flying capability, able to conduct autonomous flight route planning, all-round real-time imaging, real-time flight monitoring, two-way real-time communications, all-round environmental perception and autonomous return and landing. It is powered by a highly efficient and convenient charging system, leveraging XPeng's supercharging technology.

The X2 has an user-friendly interface with one-key start, one-key return, and one-key landing, significantly reducing burdens for the user, delivering a safe and intelligent flight experience.

Before take-off, the system performs intelligent autonomous flight route planning based on the destination entered by the user, comprehensively evaluating factors such as surrounding buildings, no-fly and restricted areas, and weather conditions.

In a graphical recreational video, X2 demonstrates an efficient, effective and environmentally friendly commute from the top apron of a CBD building to a residential building, and connecting to the airport and other transportation hubs, simulating future lifestyle, business travel and other mobility scenarios.

In its first debut at an aerospace exhibition, X2 will be shown on September 28 at the 13th China International Aviation Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2021), showcasing its cutting-edge design and capabilities.

Introducing XPeng X2, the 5th generation flying vehicle

The XPeng X2 is the latest generation flying vehicle independently developed by HT Aero, having conducted more than 15,000 safe, manned flights. X2 is a pure electric two-seater enclosed-cockpit flying vehicle and an exploration of an aircraft-car integration with significantly improved effective load, passenger number, exterior design and flight control system than the previous generation.

X2 adopts a closed cockpit for the first time, with styling that shares the design language of the XPeng P7. It presents an elegant, minimalist and a teardrop profile. As well as its sci-fi appearance, X2 also takes into account high-efficiency aerodynamics to optimize flight performance.

With a full carbon fiber structure, X2 weighs 560 kilograms (empty aircraft with battery) and has the maximum take-off weight of 760 kilograms with a capacity of two passengers. It can cruise at a maximum design speed of 130 kilometers per hour and has a range of 35 minutes at a designed flying height of under 1,000 meters, suitable for low-altitude urban flight scenarios.

Powered purely by electricity, X2 has no carbon dioxide emissions during flight, in line with the company's goal of green urban transportation. With 130 kilometers per hour, X2 can meet the needs of short-distance urban transportation, and can serve in scenarios such as air patrol, field rescue, and medical transportation.

About HT Aero

HT Aero aspires to be the leading pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM) and is dedicated to producing safe and intelligent electric flying vehicles which combine automotive and aerospace technologies to realize domestic air-travel usage at scale. Jointly funded and controlled by Mr. He Xiaopeng, XPeng Inc. and ZHAO Deli, HT Aero has a team of highly experienced R&D associates in multiple disciplines such as avionics, test flight, airworthiness, safety, structural mechanics, industrial design and embedded systems. Established in 2013, it has accumulated 15,000 safe, manned flight experiences. For more information, please visit https://www.aeroht.com.

