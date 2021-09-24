Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Realisation Opportunity - Result of Election
London, September 23
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
Realisation Opportunity for Shareholders - Result of Election
24 September 2021
Further to the Circular to Shareholders dated 11 August 2021 (the "Circular") in respect of the 2021 Realisation Opportunity, Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") announces that it had received the following levels of election by 1.00 pm on 23 September 2021:
|Maximum number of ordinary shares available to elect:
|26,879,985
|Total elections received:
|149,729
|Percentage taken up:
|0.55%
|Election applications received:
|19
The net asset value per ordinary share as at the close of business on 22 September 2021, the Realisation NAV Calculation Date, was 377.82 pence (cum income).
The Realisation Price for the Elected Shares is therefore 370.26 pence per ordinary share, a 2% discount to the NAV.
As set out in the Circular, Numis will use its reasonable endeavours to place as many of the Elected Shares into the secondary market as it is able to do so. To the extent that any Elected Shares cannot be placed in the market, Numis will, acting as principal, purchase unplaced Elected Shares to be bought back by the Company at the Realisation Price. Electing Shareholders are expected to receive cheque/CREST payment on or around 29 September 2021 in respect of the Elected Shares at the Realisation Price.
A Realisation Share class will not be created by the Company.
Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings given to them in the Circular.
Expected Ongoing Timetable
|2021
|Cheque payments expected to be despatched and CREST payments expected to be made in respect of Elected Shares which have been placed or purchased and bought back
|on or around 29 September
|Annual General Meeting
|6 October
|Balance share certificates despatched by post
|in the week commencing 18 October
All times and dates in the expected ongoing timetable may be adjusted by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service as promptly as practicable.
Enquiries
|Premier Miton Group:
Claire Long
|+44 (0) 14 8340 0463
|Numis:
Nathan Brown/ Matt Goss
|+44 (0) 20 7260 1000
|Frostrow Capital:
Kerstin Rucht
|+44 (0) 20 3709 8732