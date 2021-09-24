Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Realisation Opportunity - Result of Election

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

Realisation Opportunity for Shareholders - Result of Election

24 September 2021

Further to the Circular to Shareholders dated 11 August 2021 (the "Circular") in respect of the 2021 Realisation Opportunity, Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") announces that it had received the following levels of election by 1.00 pm on 23 September 2021:

Maximum number of ordinary shares available to elect: 26,879,985 Total elections received: 149,729 Percentage taken up: 0.55% Election applications received: 19

The net asset value per ordinary share as at the close of business on 22 September 2021, the Realisation NAV Calculation Date, was 377.82 pence (cum income).

The Realisation Price for the Elected Shares is therefore 370.26 pence per ordinary share, a 2% discount to the NAV.

As set out in the Circular, Numis will use its reasonable endeavours to place as many of the Elected Shares into the secondary market as it is able to do so. To the extent that any Elected Shares cannot be placed in the market, Numis will, acting as principal, purchase unplaced Elected Shares to be bought back by the Company at the Realisation Price. Electing Shareholders are expected to receive cheque/CREST payment on or around 29 September 2021 in respect of the Elected Shares at the Realisation Price.

A Realisation Share class will not be created by the Company.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings given to them in the Circular.

Expected Ongoing Timetable

2021 Cheque payments expected to be despatched and CREST payments expected to be made in respect of Elected Shares which have been placed or purchased and bought back on or around 29 September Annual General Meeting 6 October Balance share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing 18 October

All times and dates in the expected ongoing timetable may be adjusted by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service as promptly as practicable.

Enquiries