Das Instrument LIS AU000000LTR4 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.09.2021

The instrument LIS AU000000LTR4 LIONTOWN RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2021



Das Instrument LZ61 US8274582092 SILVER BULL RES DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.09.2021

The instrument LZ61 US8274582092 SILVER BULL RES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2021



Das Instrument XM8 BMG219901094 CLEAR MEDIA LTD. HD -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.09.2021

The instrument XM8 BMG219901094 CLEAR MEDIA LTD. HD -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2021



Das Instrument 780 US83409V1044 SOGOU INC. CL.A ADR/1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2021

The instrument 780 US83409V1044 SOGOU INC. CL.A ADR/1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2021



Das Instrument LIH HK1111036765 CHONG HING BANK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.09.2021

The instrument LIH HK1111036765 CHONG HING BANK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2021

