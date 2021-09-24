- (PLX AI) - Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and raise its capacity plan to at least 120 GWh by 2030.
- • Mercedes-Benz becomes an equal shareholder of ACC along with Stellantis and TotalEnergies, each with 1/3 equity stake
- • ACC aims to create a European battery champion for electric vehicles
- • Together with ACC, we will develop and efficiently produce battery cells and modules in Europe - tailor-made to the specific Mercedes-Benz requirements, Daimler's CEO said
