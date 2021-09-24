Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes CTEK to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 24, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in CTEK AB's shares (short name CTEK) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Energy segment and is the 134th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. CTEK is a global market leader in battery management solutions. Their mission is to develop and provide the safest electric car charging on the market based on standardized solutions. The charging stations for electric cars and plug-in hybrids are characterized by safety, dependability, and a simple user interface. Their customers come from diverse industries/niches, such as municipalities, energy companies, housing cooperatives, property owners, corporations, parking companies, and private individuals. Since the start in 2009, large volumes of electric vehicle data have been registered in the charging portal, generating a broad knowledge base and detailed experience with electric vehicle charging. "With support from all colleagues within the company, CTEK has reached a world leading position within our sector," said Jon Lind, CEO of CTEK. "With the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, we are ready for the next step in our growth journey." "We are excited to welcome CTEK to the Nasdaq family as they list on the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Since the start of their story 30 years ago, CTEK has demonstrated that technical expertise and perseverance and pays off. Today, a small scale innovation has grown to become an internationally recognized solution." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com