24.09.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes CTEK to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 24, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
CTEK AB's shares (short name CTEK) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market. The company belongs the Energy segment and is the 134th company to be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

CTEK is a global market leader in battery management solutions. Their mission
is to develop and provide the safest electric car charging on the market based
on standardized solutions. The charging stations for electric cars and plug-in
hybrids are characterized by safety, dependability, and a simple user
interface. Their customers come from diverse industries/niches, such as
municipalities, energy companies, housing cooperatives, property owners,
corporations, parking companies, and private individuals. 

Since the start in 2009, large volumes of electric vehicle data have been
registered in the charging portal, generating a broad knowledge base and
detailed experience with electric vehicle charging. 

"With support from all colleagues within the company, CTEK has reached a world
leading position within our sector," said Jon Lind, CEO of CTEK. "With the
listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, we are ready for the next step in our growth
journey." 

"We are excited to welcome CTEK to the Nasdaq family as they list on the
Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq.
"Since the start of their story 30 years ago, CTEK has demonstrated that
technical expertise and perseverance and pays off. Today, a small scale
innovation has grown to become an internationally recognized solution." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
