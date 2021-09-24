Peggy Gou, Ib Kamara, Coco Capitán and Dina Asher-Smith Attend Zalando Designer Event 'Luxury On Your Terms' at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The event celebrates the recent Zalando Designer A/W campaign, 'Luxury On Your Terms', which champions self-expression and individuality

Attendees at the event also included: Patrick Mason , Miranda Makaroff , Jedet, Louis Pisano , Leonie Hanne and Stefan Siegel amongst others

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and intimate dinner followed by a 3D art production by French all-female digital and CGI fashion house, Infinity Studio Acid Rays

WATCH CAMPAIGN FILM TRAILER HERE

WATCH ALL EPISODES VIA ZALANDO MICROSITE HERE

Last night, Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, hosted the likes of iconic DJ Peggy Gou, renowned stylist Ib Kamara, photographer and artist, Coco Capitán, Not Just A Label Founder,Stefan Siegel, Spanish actress, Miranda Makaroffand British sprinter,Dina Asher-Smithto celebrate the launch of its new A/W Designer campaign 'Luxury On Your Terms' at a sensorial and artistic dinner event in Milan's magnificent Museo della Scienza.

Joining Peggy, Ib, Coco and Stefan, Zalando Designer's guestlist consisted of European creatives and celebrities such as Artist and Creative Director, Patrick Mason, Singer and Actress, Jedet and Writer and Fashion Commentator,Louis Pisano. The event also marks the start of longer term collaborations with this European collective of multi-disciplinary tastemakers including the aforementioned three names amongst others such as Alice Barbier for several exciting projects throughout the year and beyond.

The event combined both the physical and digital, with an interactive 3D art performance and dance exhibition by French all-female digital and CGI fashion house, Infinity Studio Acid Rays, alongside a prose art installation by Coco Capitán, who also shot the stunning stills of the 'Luxury On Your Terms' campaign.

This immersive dining experience was an extension of the recent Zalando Designer campaign, which consisted of an interactive digital film experience "A Life of Liberty" starring Lachlan Watson, directed by Vincent Haycock, and the collection of stills shot by Coco Capitán - all styled by Ib Kamara, who both attended the event last night.

Guests took inspiration from the Zalando Designer campaign theme, Luxury on Your Terms, from Coco Capitan wearing Bally to Jedet wearing 032c and Dina Asher-Smith in MM6 Maison Margiela. Zalando Designer celebrates individual style on your terms by enabling people to shop contemporary and luxury brands that empower them to truly express themselves.

Notes to editors:

*This event took place in accordance with all government guidelines on COVID-19, specific to Italy, at the time of the event.

About Zalando Designer:

First launched in 2010, Zalando Designer has evolved into a distinct proposition dedicated to luxury shopping and featuring elevated experience throughout the entire customer journey. Zalando Designer is a destination for luxury fashion inspiration where consumers can discover and shop both established and emerging brands that share their values. Zalando Designer is home to brands including Victoria Beckham and Alberta Ferretti and has recently launched new advanced contemporary and luxury brands including Christopher Kane, 032C and Mansur Gavriel. Zalando Designer's aspiration is to be the platform of choice for both customers and brands that advance sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

About Zalando:

Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to around 45 million active customers in 23 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

