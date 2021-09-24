Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
24.09.2021 | 09:04
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, September 23

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

24 September 2021

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 July 2021, which was announced on 2 August 2021, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the six months ended 31 July 2021.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the six months ended 31 July 2021, expected to be on or after 26 October 2021.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3709 8734

