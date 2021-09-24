The new inverter can be used for both DC or AC coupled systems and has an efficiency of up to 98.5%. Available in two versions with power of 7.6 and 11.4 kW, respectively, the device features up to 200% DC oversizing, and 50 V starting voltage.US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has launched a new string inverter that is suitable for both DC or AC coupled systems. The EI Inverter is available in two versions with a power output of 7.6 and 11.4 kW, respectively, and is compatible with any lithium iron phosphate battery technology. The 7.6 kW device has dimensions of 400 ...

