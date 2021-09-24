Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 09:53
64 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Evli Pankki (05/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Evli Pankki Oyj
(Evli Pankki) published on July 14, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Evli Pankki will propose that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM) which is planned to be convened by the end of 2021,
resolves on a share distribution of the New Evli, creating a new, independent,
publicly traded company during the first half of 2022. Evli Pankki shareholders
will receive shares in New Evli in proportion to their holdings of shares in
Evli Pankki. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined.
Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards in Evli Pankki (EVLI) according to one of the alternatives in attached
document.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016929
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
