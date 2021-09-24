Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 10:05
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fellow Finance due to merger with Evli Pankki (06/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Fellow Finance Oyj
(Fellow Finance) published on July 14, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Boards of Directors of Fellow Finance and Evli Pankki Oyj (Evli Pankki)
have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas
shareholders of Fellow Finance will receive six (6) shares in the new Evli
Pankki's combined share class for every one (1) share held in Fellow Finance.
The merger is subject to an approval by both company's Extraordinary General
Meetings (EGMs) that are planned to be convened by the end of 2021. The
combination is intended to be completed during the first half of 2022. 

Provided that an approval from shareholders is obtained and that other
regulatory conditions are fulfilled, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out
a re-calculation of existing options, regular and gross return forwards in
Fellow Finance (FELLOW). Underlying ISIN, underlying code as well as series
names will be changed. 

For further information please find attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016931
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.