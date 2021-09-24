NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fellow Finance due to merger with Evli Pankki (06/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Fellow Finance Oyj (Fellow Finance) published on July 14, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Boards of Directors of Fellow Finance and Evli Pankki Oyj (Evli Pankki) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Fellow Finance will receive six (6) shares in the new Evli Pankki's combined share class for every one (1) share held in Fellow Finance. The merger is subject to an approval by both company's Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs) that are planned to be convened by the end of 2021. The combination is intended to be completed during the first half of 2022. Provided that an approval from shareholders is obtained and that other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options, regular and gross return forwards in Fellow Finance (FELLOW). Underlying ISIN, underlying code as well as series names will be changed. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016931