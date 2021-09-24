DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Sustainability

Aggregate Holdings SA releases first Sustainability Report setting out ESG framework and targets



24.09.2021 / 10:11

Aggregate Holdings SA releases first Sustainability Report setting out ESG framework and targets

Luxembourg - 24 September 2021. Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") today released its first Sustainability Report which sets out the company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") framework and targets. In addition, the company has provided a sustainability roadmap describing its objectives over the next two years to further progress the group's sustainability performance.

The Sustainability Report is centred around the results on the comprehensive materiality analysis, which identified four sustainability pillars, i) Environmental Matters, ii) Social Matters, iii) Employee Matters and iv) Governance Matters, which have the most significant direct or indirect impact on Aggregate's ability to create, preserve or erode economic, environmental and social values. The company has also outlined the relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and provided corporate sustainability targets for the group. A full range of company policies are being implemented, and the strengths and weaknesses of existing non-financial data inventory evaluated to improve ESG reporting.

The key objective of the report is to start the process and demonstrate the path to greater transparency in non-financial information and to demonstrate Aggregate's commitment to fulfil its obligations in terms of environmental responsibilities.

The report was prepared to provide information on the successful completion of the first stage in the company's plan to systematically record and track sustainability activities and non-financial key performance indicators. The company will issue sustainability reports on an annual basis going forwards to update all stakeholders on the progress made and milestones achieved.

The release of the sustainability report is further evidence of the company's commitment to increased disclosure across the business, following on from the detailed H1 report and the company presentations, investor communication and access, and the enhanced website.

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer at Aggregate Holdings, said: "Having successfully completed our first comprehensive sustainability materiality analysis, we have identified key areas of activity which will define our approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability. This report is intended to communicate to all stakeholders the range of measures we have already put in place and will be implementing, and the progress we have made. We are proud of what has already been achieved and will continue to target our sustainability goals in all business activities."

Sustainability | Aggregate (aggregateholdings.com)

About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate company, with interests also in Portugal. The company had EUR 8.3bn of assets and a project portfolio with a EUR 9.5bn gross development value as at H1 2021. Aggregate's Build & Hold division at year end included Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in Central Berlin with c.295,000 sqm of gross construction area, and project "Fürst", the prime asset located on Kurfürstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of gross construction area. Both these Build & Hold assets are due to be completed by 2023. In addition, Aggregate holds a real estate portfolio, of which it intends to develop c.620,000 sqm in Berlin. Aggregate's Build & Sell division also owns VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, with c.572,000 sqm of gross construction area and EUR 2.8bn gross development value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a long-term 26.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, one of Europe's largest residential players, among other investments.