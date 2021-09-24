Prosolia has confirmed to pv magazine that the project will be built in Santiago do Cacém, about 200 kilometers south of Lisbon. The plant will employ Tesla batteries.From pv magazine Spain Spain's largest energy provider, Iberdrola, and Spanish PV project developer Prosolia will jointly invest €850 million in the construction of four solar parks with a combined capacity of 360 MW in Spain and a 1,140 MW solar facility in Portugal by 2025, according to a statement released to pv magazine by Prosolia. The solar project in Portugal will be located in Santiago do Cacém, about 200 kilometers south ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...