Ubiquity Solar plans to annually produce 350 MW of utility-grade PV cells and 1.5 MW of advanced space-grade PV cells for aerospace customers.From pv magazine USA New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Ubiquity Solar have announced that the Canadian PV technology company will establish solar manufacturing operations at a former IBM site in the village of Endicott in Broome County, New York. With an investment of roughly $61 million, Ubiquity Solar will repurpose 800,000 square-feet of space at the former IBM campus. The manufacturing facility will create up to 150 highly skilled jobs once the site ...

