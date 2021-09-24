Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.09.2021 | 10:46
93 Leser
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 24

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stAugust 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st August 2021US$ 4.08

JZCP's interim NAV at 31 August 2021 is $4.08 per share ($4.22 at 31 July 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (14) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (12) cents and by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents. The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st August 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments415,836
Cash and Cash equivalents44,582
Other Receivables381
Total Assets460,799
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202275,014
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,669
Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 202236,629
Other liabilities1,236
Total Liabilities144,548
Net Asset Value316,251
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.08

Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
