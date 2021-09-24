JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stAugust 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st August 2021 US$ 4.08

JZCP's interim NAV at 31 August 2021 is $4.08 per share ($4.22 at 31 July 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (14) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (12) cents and by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents. The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st August 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 415,836 Cash and Cash equivalents 44,582 Other Receivables 381 Total Assets 460,799 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 75,014 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,669 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 36,629 Other liabilities 1,236 Total Liabilities 144,548 Net Asset Value 316,251 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.08

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com