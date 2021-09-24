DJ Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Investors are allowed to enforce at Wirecard in addition to the public prosecutor's office

The OLG Munich has confirmed by resolution that aggrieved investors may seize in addition to the public prosecutor, OLG Munich Az 8 W 1216/21 The Munich Higher Regional Court has again strengthened the rights of the aggrieved investors in the matter of Wirecard (Dr. Markus Braun). Lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital market law Michael Leipold of the approx. 400 attached creditors against Dr. Braun and its asset management company representing MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH has once again achieved a victory in terms of the enforceability of claims in this matter. The Munich Higher Regional Court decided that even if the public prosecutor's office were to be arrested in relation to the defendant's claims against third-party debtors and the court were to assume a blocking effect of Section 111h (2) StPO, the excess would still be non-arrested Amount to issue an attachment order. "This resolves the dispute between Dr. Braun, the public prosecutor and the claims of our clients in favor of the investors. The arrest of the Munich public prosecutor's office cannot block all of Dr. Markus Braun's assets." so lawyer Michael Leipold. The law firm Leipold, based in Bavaria and Hamburg, has so far been able to secure assets in the tens of millions for investors. On the one hand, real estate and cash were secured. Lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold has specialized in the successful enforcement of claims of aggrieved investors since 2003. Affected investors can receive a free initial assessment of their case at any time. End of Media Release

