The German research institute has compared the CO2 emissions of glass-glass and glass-backsheet solar modules manufactured in Germany, the EU and China, and found glass-glass modules enable an additional emissions reduction ranging between 7.5 to 12.5% compared to PV modules with backsheet film, regardless of the location.From pv magazine Germany The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has recently published a study in which the CO2 footprint of six monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic modules manufactured in China, Germany and the European Union was calculated. The scientists considered ...

