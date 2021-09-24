Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Atari SA receives observation status (489/21)

On June 24, 2021, Atari SA (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company planned to apply for delisting of the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm has now received an application from the Company for delisting of the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the depositary receipts of Atari SA (ATA SDB, ISIN code SE0012481232, order book ID 172709) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB