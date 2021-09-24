Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
WKN: A0NEZJ ISIN: FR0010478248 
Tradegate
24.09.21
10:03 Uhr
0,388 Euro
-0,008
-2,02 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.09.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Atari SA receives observation status (489/21)

On June 24, 2021, Atari SA (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the Company planned to apply for delisting of the Company's
Swedish Depositary Receipts from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm has now received an application from the Company for delisting
of the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the depositary
receipts of Atari SA (ATA SDB, ISIN code SE0012481232, order book ID 172709)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
