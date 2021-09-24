BH Macro Limited - Results of AGM



BH Macro Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

(The "Company")



LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

24 September 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 9 September 2021 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 19,055,988.17 8.826 0 0 2 19,055,988.17 8.826 0 0 3 19,055,988.17 8.826 0 0 4 19,055,988.17 8.826 0 0 5 19,017,084.64 8.826 38,903.54 0 6 19,055,988.17 8.826 0 0 7 18,967,276.58 8.826 88,711.60 0 8 19,002,489.27 8.826 53,498.90 0 9 19,035,460.37 8.826 20,527.81 0 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 10 19,055,988.17 8.826 0 0 11 19,055,814.59 8.826 17.358 0

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The above figures aggregate the proxy votes received on the US Dollar shares and Sterling shares in accordance with the respective voting rights applicable to each US Dollar share and Sterling share on a poll, being 0.7606 votes per US Dollar share and 1.471 votes per Sterling share.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 10

That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of each class of its shares (either for the retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or cancellation), PROVIDED THAT:

(a.) the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased shall be 418,760 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 3,582,388 shares designated as Sterling shares (respectively being 14.99 per cent. of the shares of each class in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding in each case shares held in treasury));

(b.) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be one cent for shares designated as US Dollar shares and one pence for shares designated as Sterling shares;

(c.) the maximum price which may be paid for a share of the relevant class is an amount equal to the higher of: (a) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations for a share of the relevant class on the relevant market for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the higher of (i) the price of the last independent trade for a share of the relevant class and (ii) the highest current independent bid for a share of the relevant class at the time of purchase; and

(d.) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the annual general meeting of the Company in 2022 unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such date by a special resolution of the Company in a general meeting.

Special Resolution 11

That, in accordance with Article 6.4 of the Articles, the Directors be empowered to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) 279,360 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 2,389,852 shares designated as Sterling shares (respectively being 10 per cent. of the shares in issue of each class as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of this notice (excluding shares held in treasury)) for cash as if Article 6.1 of the Articles did not apply to the allotment and issue (or sale from treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of this Resolution 11 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued (or sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell) shares in pursuance of any such offeror agreement notwithstanding that the power conferred by this Resolution 11 has expired.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END