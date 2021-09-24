Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0DNPA ISIN: GB00B02H2F76 Ticker-Symbol: DZN 
Frankfurt
24.09.21
08:06 Uhr
4,240 Euro
+0,020
+0,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUGEAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUGEAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.09.2021 | 12:46
Maitland Institutional Services Limited: Re Augean plc

DJ Maitland Institutional Services Limited: Re Augean plc

Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL) Maitland Institutional Services Limited: Re Augean plc 24-Sep-2021 / 11:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02H2F76

Issuer Name

AUGEAN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund

City of registered office (if applicable)

Chelmsford

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name            City of registered office Country of registered office 
Northern Trust as Custodian London          UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.760000        0.000000            4.760000   5000000 
or reached 
Position of previous      6.010000        0.000000            6.010000   6310000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary 10p       5000000         0             4.760000       0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A       5000000                      4.760000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

24-Sep-21

13. Place Of Completion

Chelmsford, UK

Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     MISL 
LEI Code:   549300P2JF82DYWEXW33 
Sequence No.: 122917 
EQS News ID:  1235812 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235812&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 06:13 ET (10:13 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
