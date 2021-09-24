Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
WKN: A2DLN8 ISIN: GB00BYX7JT74 Ticker-Symbol: DG2 
Tradegate
24.09.21
09:19 Uhr
1,360 Euro
+0,010
+0,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
24.09.2021 | 13:08
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Company Reschedules Capital Markets Day in November 2021

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is rescheduling its 2021 Capital Markets Day in November to enhance access to its United Kingdom, European and other stakeholders who desired to attend in person following recent announcements from the United States (US) government regarding relaxed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from these regions beginning in early November.

The Company will invite participants to tour some of its recently acquired Central Region assets to highlight examples of its Smarter Asset Management and ESG operating initiatives.

The Company previously scheduled the event in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and will announce the exact November date and event venue following additional information from the US State Department regarding the timing of the relaxed travel restrictions.

Diversified Energy Company PLC
+1 205 408 0909
Teresa Odom
www.div.energy
ir@dgoc.com

Buchanan
+44 20 7466 5000
Financial Public Relations
Ben Romney
Chris Judd
Jon Krinks
James Husband
dec@buchanan.uk.com

About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665397/Diversified-Energy-Company-Reschedules-Capital-Markets-Day-in-November-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
