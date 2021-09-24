- (PLX AI) - Partners Group and Barings partner to invest in and provide capital to grow Milestone Equipment Holdings, a leading provider of transportation equipment in the US.
- • Partners Group transaction values Milestone at an enterprise value of over USD 1.4 billion
- • Milestone operates a fleet of over 95,000 owned and managed trailers, chassis, and containers across more than 70 locations
- • The Company continues to benefit from the rise of e-commerce which has increased demand for its transportation equipment and supply chain solutions
- • Partners Group said it acquired a significant equity stake in Milestone and joined the Company's board of directors alongside Barings
