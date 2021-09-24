Anzeige
24.09.2021
Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas
UAB on the Bond List on September 30, 2021 at the request of Valstybes
investicinis kapitalas UAB. 

 Additional info:

Issuer's name          Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name       VIKA                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code            LT0000405664                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date      22.09.2021                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date     22.09.2025                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of the    30 000 000 EUR                 
 issue                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities       30 000                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value          1 000 EUR                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest         0.00%                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name       VIKA000025A                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates      once per year on September 22nd from 2022 to  
                 2025                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list           Baltic Bond list                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information Memorandum, Final Terms, Investors' presentation and 2020 audited
financial statements are available in the enclosed attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016991
