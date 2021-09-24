Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB on the Bond List on September 30, 2021 at the request of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB. Additional info: Issuer's name Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name VIKA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000405664 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 22.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 22.09.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the 30 000 000 EUR issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 30 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 0.00% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name VIKA000025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates once per year on September 22nd from 2022 to 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information Memorandum, Final Terms, Investors' presentation and 2020 audited financial statements are available in the enclosed attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016991