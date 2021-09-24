Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") as of the market open on September 24, 2021. The Company will trade under the symbol "DPXCF." The Shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "DELX."

The OTCQB is the leading marketplace for U.S. and International entrepreneurial and development stage companies seeking to offer investors a higher standard of transparency and oversight. OTCQB companies must meet certain minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification to remain eligible. To learn more, visit otcmarkets.com.

Additionally, the Company has applied for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its shares in the United States. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and holds over thirty-five trillion dollars' worth of securities on deposit. DTC Eligibility is an important distinction because it means that a public company's securities are able to be deposited through DTC, thereby expediting the receipt of stock and cash in addition to accelerating the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help expand the Company's investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders, in addition to improving the liquidity of DelphX shares on the OTCQB.

"This is another step toward our ultimate goal to list on a senior exchange," explained DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "The OTCQB listing will help us satisfy growing interest among U.S. investors and mark a natural progression toward creating a more liquid, institutional quality stock. It is a key part to our launch into the US. As our current investors know, we operate in an industry with very long sales cycles and a customer target list featuring some of the world's largest financial institutions. As part of that sales process, we have been incorporating customer suggested changes into our products that we believe have greatly enhanced our potential to launch a successful next generation of structured products. In anticipation of that launch, we are also upgrading our investor and business communications capabilities. These steps are in preparation for the next stage of our product development timeline, where we hope to establish DelphX as a leading revenue growth story in the Structured Products and Fintech sector."

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

For more information about DelphX, please visit our website at www.delphx.com.

Contact:

Patrick Wood, President & CEO

DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

416.473.9133

info@delphx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding the launch of the DelphX platform. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: the state of the capital markets, tax issues associated with doing business internationally, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, DelphX disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97482