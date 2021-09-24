Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ). The report is titled, "Short Term Turbulence with Hugh Upside in One of the Biggest Copper/Gold Mines in the World."

Report Excerpt: Copper is the most cost-effective conductive material, and it sits at the heart of the energy transition progress and industrial growth. Investing in a copper / gold project provides a long position in the energy transition towards renewable energy including Electric Vehicle (EV) growth and industrial growth with a put option. The strike price of the put option is correlated with the percentage of the revenue that comes from gold.

The report is available for download via portal link: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Turquoise Hill (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) is an international mining company focused on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in southern Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; the remaining 34% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource sector along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies hold shares in the Turquoise Hill.

