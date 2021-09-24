Anzeige
24.09.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BIORETEC LTD

NOTICE 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BIORETEC LTD

At the request of Bioretec Ltd, Bioretec Ltd's shares will be traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland as from September 28, 2021. 

Trading code: BRETEC
Number of shares: 13 406 371
ISIN code: FI4000480454
Order book ID: 235055
Company Identity Number: 1474196-9

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 20 Health Care
Super sector: 2020 Health Care


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Nordic
Certified Adviser. For further information, please call Nordic Certified
Adviser on +46 70 551 67 29. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
