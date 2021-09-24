Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BIORETEC LTD

NOTICE 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BIORETEC LTD At the request of Bioretec Ltd, Bioretec Ltd's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from September 28, 2021. Trading code: BRETEC Number of shares: 13 406 371 ISIN code: FI4000480454 Order book ID: 235055 Company Identity Number: 1474196-9 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 20 Health Care Super sector: 2020 Health Care This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Nordic Certified Adviser. For further information, please call Nordic Certified Adviser on +46 70 551 67 29. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260