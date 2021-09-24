Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced that it has been ranked 13th among public companies on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Overall, RIWI ranked Number 176 on the list, when including private companies. RIWI has earned a spot on this authoritative ranking of fast-growing companies for three consecutive years, ever since the inception of The Globe and Mail's list.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. RIWI earned its spot with three-year growth of 240%.

"RIWI's proprietary technology and platform provide our customers with a unique ability to capture real-time and otherwise unobtainable opinion or message testing data in any region of the world - enabling smarter, faster, and more profitable decision-making. We are thrilled to be recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's fastest growing companies; this validates the value we deliver to our customers," said Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

"The vast majority - 95 percent - of organizations listed in The Globe and Mail rankings are private companies that are not held to the same regulatory standards of publicly traded companies, making RIWI's inclusion in the list for three straight years even more impressive," added Mr. Wong.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," said James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

