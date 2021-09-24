Shuangliang Eco-Energy has agreed to buy a total of 134,950 MT of polysilicon from two different manufacturers. Furthermore, the Chint group said it wants to deploy another 3 GW of rooftop solar and PV InfoLinks reported on rising glass prices.Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink has reported that prices of solar glass in China grew this week for the third week in a row. Solar glass with a thickness of 2 mm is being sold at RMB22 ($3.4) per square meter, up 4.76% from a week earlier. The price for PV glass with a thickness of 3.2 mm is currently at RMB28 per square meter, up 3.7% over ...

