Freitag, 24.09.2021
WKN: A2DMQG ISIN: SE0006758587 Ticker-Symbol: 9G8 
24.09.21
08:05 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Transtema Group AB (publ) (491/21)

At the request Transtema Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be on September 28, 2021, and
from September 29 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on September 28, 2021.

Short name:   TRANS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006758587
----------------------------
Order book ID: 109528   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
