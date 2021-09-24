San Francisco-Based Whittier Trust Named Top Five Best Multi-Family Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Whittier Trust, which has an office in San Francisco, California was recently named one of the top five worldwide best Multi-Family Offices by STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners).

The award applies to a team dedicated to meeting the comprehensive needs of multiple families and/or their trusts or branches of the same family.

The judging panel will decide upon a winner (from the top five), which will be announced at the Virtual Awards Ceremony on Thursday, September 23. Whittier Trust was the only company named with offices in the Western United States.

"It's an honor to have received this recognition from STEP," said Tom Frank, Executive Vice President, and North California regional manager of Whittier Trust. "Our work with families, wealth management, and legacy planning is key to our company mission, and so it's great to be recognized on a global level."

"As a family office, we tailor our advisory services to each individual family's needs, which fits directly into our broader mission of helping families manage their wealth," added Frank.

The Awards judges assess entries and shortlist five nominees per category. The judges are supported by a Panel of Experts selected by the judges and represent internationally renowned solicitors, lawyers, accountants, financial advisors, barristers, and trust companies.

The award criteria include:

The company team's approach to the listed MFO services which are core to the teams offering and which are outsourced and how they select and manage outsourced providers.

Examples of how the team serves different generations of a client family and approaches the transition of wealth between generations.

How the team identifies trends that will impact their client families and give an example of how the team has translated such a trend into meaningful service delivery.

Examples of the team's skills and competencies, and its commitment to continued professional development and education.

Explanation of the fee structure and why it is in the best interests of the clients.

STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialize in family inheritance and succession planning. There are more than 21,000 members across 96 countries from a range of professions, including lawyers, accountants, and other specialists.

About Whittier Trust

Whittier Trust Company, together with its affiliate, The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (collectively, "Whittier Trust") offers a breadth of financial services and tailored investment strategies designed to meet clients' unique needs, goals, and values and has $19 billion AUA. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast.

