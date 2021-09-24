The "UK OTT and Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Forecasts: OTT TV Video Forecasts for every year from 2019 to 2026

Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Sky Now, Britbox, ITV Hub+

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2019 to 2026

Forecasts for Virgin, BT Vision, Sky, TalkTalk

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Britbox

BT Vision

Disney+

ITV Hub+

Netflix

Sky

TalkTalk

Virgin

