The "UK OTT and Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
- OTT TV Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: OTT TV video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026
- Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026
- Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026
- Forecasts: OTT TV Video Forecasts for every year from 2019 to 2026
- Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Sky Now, Britbox, ITV Hub+
- Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026
- Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026
- Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026
- Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2019 to 2026
- Forecasts for Virgin, BT Vision, Sky, TalkTalk
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Britbox
- BT Vision
- Disney+
- ITV Hub+
- Netflix
- Sky
- TalkTalk
- Virgin
