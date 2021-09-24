Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Stuttgart
24.09.21
14:27 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,800
+6,06 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,00014,20018:08
14,10014,20017:38
Dow Jones News
24.09.2021 | 17:01
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24-Sep-2021 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (September 24, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the Management Board Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna. On September 24, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes: 

Name of the member of  Date of Share in the charter  Ordinary shares   Share in the charter  Ordinary shares 
the Management Board  change  capital before change  stake before change capital after change  stake after change 
Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna June 22, 0.004867%        0.004867%      0.005007%       0.005007% 
            2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Anna Nikolaevna Bobrova 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) 
                               of PJSC "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                      Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI                      2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type Share 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                               ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Acquisition of securities 
 
                               Price (RUB.)  Volume 
                               5,475.5    61 
                               5,475.5    10 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             5,475.5    1 
                               5,475.5    1 
                               5,475.5    50 
                               5,475.5    20 
       Aggregated information           Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume            5,475.5    143

e) Date of the transaction June 22, 2021

f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
       BB.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122948 
EQS News ID:  1235908 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235908&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.