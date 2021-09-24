FXCM Group: FXCM wins three top accolades at Global Forex Awards 2021

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 24, 2021.



FXCM was named Most Transparent Forex Broker in Europe, Best Forex Trading Platform in Europe and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform / App provider globally.

The Global Forex Awards recognise and champion the best performing providers of liquidity, CRM, execution, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the forex trading ecosystem. The win comes as FXCM focuses on its ambitious 'Client First' initiative to expand its product offering and boost its client service as part of a brand refresh.

A key part of 'Client First' is a strong commitment to client service. FXCM demonstrated this commitment so far in 2021, reporting that its average live-chat pick-up time was five seconds, while 100% of calls were answered in 45 seconds and emails were replied to within a day1.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: "The challenges facing the retail FX industry over the past year or so have been like no other. The Global Forex Awards has a track record in identifying the brokers and trading providers that consistently offer a service that goes above and beyond the norm, and it is an honour to win these awards.

"Over the past year, we have invested in new technology, expanded our product suite and functionality and improved our pricing structures - all while improving the service and experience our customers receive and maintaining high levels of transparency.

"These accolades reflect the dedication and commitment of our global team. I want to thank my colleagues for the role that they play in ensuring FXCM remains the premier retail FX broker of choice."

1 Jan - May 2021 FXCM Service data

FXCMis a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

