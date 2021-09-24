Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Atari SA from First North Growth Market (492/21)

Atari SA has applied for its Swedish Depositary Receipts to be delisted from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
Swedish Depositary Receipts in Atari SA. 

Short name:   ATA SDB   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0012481232
----------------------------
Order book ID: 172709   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be October 22, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
