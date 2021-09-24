Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Atari SA from First North Growth Market (492/21)

Atari SA has applied for its Swedish Depositary Receipts to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the Swedish Depositary Receipts in Atari SA. Short name: ATA SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012481232 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 172709 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be October 22, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB