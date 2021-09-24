Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
24.09.2021 | 17:29
Risk Management: Risk Management 17/21: Collateral List update

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets 

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the
Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 

The following changes have been made:

- Updates to haircuts for fixed income collateral

- New equity concentration limits


See attached file. The changes will come into force 2021-10-01.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing
Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or risk.management@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017037
