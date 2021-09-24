Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
Dow Jones News
24.09.2021 | 17:31
OTAQ Plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Result of AGM 24-Sep-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ PLC

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ (LSE: OTAQ), the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1-11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12-13 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below. 

For      For       Against 
                                        Total number Votes cast (% of  Votes 
       Resolution       (incl.     (% of  Against (% of  of votes   issued share    Withheld 
                   discretionary) votes      votes  cast     capital) 
                           cast)      cast) 
       Directors' Report and 
1       Company's Annual    986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
       Accounts 
2       Directors' Remuneration 986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
       Report 
3       Re-elect Mr Enright   986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
4       Re-elect Mr Newby    986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
5       Re-elect Mr Watt    986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
6       Re-elect Ms Gills    986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
7       Re-elect Mr Hambro   986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
8       Elect Mr Pye      986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
9       Re-appoint the     986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
       Company's auditor 
10      Directors' Remuneration 986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
       of the auditors 
11      Allotment of securities 986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
12      General disapplication 986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
       of pre-emption rights 
13      Specific disapplication 986,015    100%   Nil   Nil   986,015   3.14%       Nil 
       of pre-emption rights

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution or the total number of votes cast.

Copies of the resolutions required to be made available for inspection in accordance with LR 9.6.2 have been submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                Via Walbrook 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers 
 
Walbrook PR Ltd            Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper/Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson  0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07884 664 686

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      OTAQ 
LEI Code:    213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122949 
EQS News ID:  1235918 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235918&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

