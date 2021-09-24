Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (NEX: CHY.H) (the "Corporation") reports that it has entered into an amendment to the previously announced property option agreement with Strategic Metals Ltd. dated November 20, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") to extend the terms of the Option Agreement by 12 months for the payment of $10,000 to Strategic Metals Ltd.

For further information on the contents of this news release or the activities of Cypress please contact:

Richard A. Graham, P. Geol

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. (604) 689-1428

