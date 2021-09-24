The "Austria Data Centre Landscape report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covers the Austrian Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box Austria Data Centre Summary

Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Austria

Key Austrian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Austrian Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)

Austrian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)

Austrian Data Centre power costs in kWH

The Key Austrian Data Centre Clusters

Austrian Data Centre Pricing Forecast in average rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)

Austrian Data Centre Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

Austrian Public Cloud Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the Austrian Data Centre Market

The Austrian Data Centre Outlook

